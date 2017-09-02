Man arrested over county cricket crossbow incident

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a man has been arrested after a crossbow landed on The Oval pitch during a county match.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and bailed after a crossbow bolt landed on the square at The Oval during a County Championship match between Surrey and Middlesex on Thursday.

Play was suspended "on advice of security" and armed police arrived at the ground before the match was eventually abandoned.

Initial reports indicated the metal-tipped arrow had been fired from outside the ground and landed on the playing surface.

And in a statement released on Saturday, The Metropolitan Police said: "Detectives investigating an incident where a crossbow bolt was loosed into the Oval Cricket Ground have arrested a man.

"The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH [grievous bodily harm] this morning [Saturday, 2 September] after attending a south London police station. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries to a date in late September.

"Detectives from Lambeth continue to appeal for anyone with footage of the moments up to and including the loose of a crossbow bolt at The Oval to come forward.

"Police were made aware at 16:35hrs on Thursday, 31 August, of reports that a crossbow bolt had been loosed into the Oval Cricket Ground."

Detective constable Dominic Landragin of Lambeth CID said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and wellbeing of the spectators or the players.

"It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."