The man behind Anthony Joshua: Rob McCracken on preparing 'AJ' for the next chapter of his story

Rob McCracken, the man tasked with guiding Anthony Joshua through superstardom, knows a thing or two about the perils of a mandatory challenger.

McCracken has been preparing the IBF and WBA champion for his latest world title defence, which takes place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Saturday against Carlos Takam.

Joshua had been set to face Kubrat Pulev, who was the No.1 contender with the IBF, but a pectoral injury to the Bulgarian meant that Takam was presented with the chance to fight Joshua in front of nearly 80,000 people.

It will be the Londoner's first outing since April's memorable battle with Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium and anybody selected by the IBF as their mandatory challenger would have represented a noticeable step down for the champion.

But McCracken insists he will not be letting his young charge take his eye off the ball with potential 2018 unifications in store should he win.

“It's not ideal to have a change of opponent after a couple of months of getting prepared for Pulev,” said softly spoken McCracken, who is also performance director for Great Britain's amateurs.

“Takam's busy, he's a good fighter, he's pretty dangerous. Josh has got to take him deadly serious. We trained for Pulev completely, there was no suggestion that he wasn't going to go through with the fight.

“This is boxing, opponents change, AJ is in great shape and looking forward to boxing on the 28th and defending his world titles.”

Long before Joshua turned professional in 2013, McCracken trained former multiple world super-middleweight champion Carl Froch, who also had to regularly deal with mandatory challengers.

