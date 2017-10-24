Man City 0 Wolves 0 (4-1 on pens): Aguero Panenka and Bravo heroics complete shootout win but valiant Wolves take plaudits

Claudio Bravo was Manchester City’s hero as he made two penalty saves to break Wolves resistance in the shoot-out after 120 minutes failed to break the deadlock at the Etihad Stadium.

The home fans had come to witness Sergio Aguero breaking Manchester City’s goalscoring record, to celebrate the achievements of one of the Premier League greats, but he was not the player they expected to see.

Aguero may have scored the goal that won City their first league title in 45 years, that dramatic injury time winner against Queens Park Rangers in 2012, but when it came to scoring the goal that would break Eric Brook’s record, Aguero fluffed his lines, seven chances coming and going without the net bulging.

Wolves, though, were superb and fully deserved to take City into extra time. Indeed, the Championship leaders had the chances to knock Pep Guardiola’s side out of the Carabao Cup, as their young striker Bright Enobakahare was sent in on goal three times only to be denied on each occasion by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Aguero played like a man with a record to break, his usual eye for a goal became tunnel vision, his desperation to get things over and done with evident from the moment he tried his luck from just outside the area with a shot that was comfortably saved by a diving Will Norris.

A few minutes later and the Etihad prepared to rise in adulation of their hero. Raheem Sterling did the hardwork, making room for a cross, looking up and slipping a low ball through a crowded area to find Aguero, unmarked, running in to strike a shot from the penalty spot. A collective inhale of breath and then, a groan. Aguero’s side-footed finish was too nonchalant and with half of the goal to aim at as Norris was at his near post, he dragged the shot wide.

Seconds later, the was a more encouraging sound, as he caught a half volley sweetly – too sweetly – as it fizzed over.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo made nine changes to his team but those coming in were determined to prove themselves on this sort of stage. City were dominant, but they were also frustrated.

Wolves really were enjoying themselves. Without Kevin De Bruyne to spot the gaps, City rapidly ran out of ideas about how to unlock a packed defence and it was the Championship side who went closest to breaking the deadlock when Ryan Bennett’s header was plucked out of the air by Bravo.

Claudio Bravo saved two penalties

The home support, full of kids on their half-term holiday, began to moan, groan and wish they had done something else with their Tuesday evening instead. They had come, though, for Aguero and he went close again with another shot from outside the area. It had the power to trouble Norris but not the direction. Another chance soon after that, but this time he could not wrap his foot around Sterling’s cross enough to get an effort on target.

The final word in the first half, though, belonged to Wolves as Enobakhare hustled a mistake out of the shaky Eliaquim Mangala to run in on goal, but Bravo read his intention and saved with his feet.

There were times when Aguero looked like the only City player with any urgency, another shot from distance flying into the stands at the start of the second half. It was starting to look like turning into one of those nights where everybody leaves wondering what the point of the Carabao Cup is.

Wolves continued to defend well, City continued to look like a team playing an end of training session kickabout, and they countered well whenever they could.

Ben Marshall (centre) battles for the ball with Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

In fact, they again had the better chances, Bravo once again enhancing his battered reputation by spreading himself well to deny Helder Costa from close range after a pass had deflected perfectly into his path. The away fans roared their excitement, the home supporters mumbled their complaints to each other. Aguero had another chance to give them what they wanted, but having been gifted the ball by a terrible clearing kick from Norris, the goalkeeper made amends, diving at the feet of the striker as he tried to dribble around him.

This was not his night and Wolves should have made it theirs with nine minutes remaining after yet another mistake from Mangala, who tripped and fell and let Enobakhare in on goal again. He could have written the headlines, but he took too long to shoot and Tosin Adarabioyo got back to make a vital tackle.