Man City 7 Stoke City 2: Pep Guardiola's side run riot to pull clear of United

Leroy Sané reels away in celebration after scoring Manchester City's sixth goal in their 7-2 demolition of Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium as Pep Guardiola's side pulled clear at the top of the table - AFP

Kevin De Bruyne orchestrated a Manchester City masterclass as Pep Guardiola's freescoring side thrashed Stoke 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian did not get on the scoresheet but marked his 100th City appearance by setting up four goals for the rampant Premier League leaders.

Gabriel Jesus struck twice while Raheem Sterling, David Silva, Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva also got in on the act.

City did suffer a couple of lapses, with Stoke pulling the deficit back to 3-2 through Mame Biram Diouf and a Kyle Walker own goal, but doubt was quickly erased.

All of this came without Sergio Aguero, who after making a rapid recovery from a broken rib sustained in a car crash, was an unused substitute.

Kevin De Bruyne provide to cross for Gabriel Jesus's second goal – and Manchester City's fourth – as the rampant hosts crucified Stoke at the Eitihad Stadium Credit: Action Images More

That the game was in the balance early in the second half was remarkable given the brilliance of City's performance in a spellbinding opening half-hour. The hosts clicked straight into gear with De Bruyne masterminding some mesmeric play and Guardiola applauding on the touchline.