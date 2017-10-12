Man City on Alexis Sanchez alert as Arsene Wenger admits forward may leave Arsenal in January

Manchester City are expected to launch a fresh bid for Alexis Sanchez in January after Arsene Wenger admitted for the first time on Thursday that he could still sell his star player this season.

Arsenal were also ready to lose Sanchez on deadline day of the summer transfer window following City’s £60 million offer but the timing of their bid and the refusal of Monaco to let Thomas Lemar come in as a replacement meant that the deal fell through.

Contract talks have resumed with Mesut Ozil and, while these have been described by all sides as “positive, there is little progress with Sanchez. Ozil and Sanchez are both in the final year of their existing deals and, should the stand-off continue, January would be Arsenal’s last chance to sell them for a fee.

Wenger stressed that there was no deadline for reaching an agreement but, when asked if he could “cut" his losses in January, he was noticeably less definitive than during the summer.

“Once you are in our situation, you envisage every solution," he said. "It is possible.” Wenger also still says that it is possible for both players to stay beyond next summer: “I always said just because we didn’t find agreement, it doesn’t mean they will leave. Both players are happy here – I hope the situation can turn around.”

