Man City on Alexis Sanchez alert as Arsene Wenger admits forward may leave Arsenal in January
Manchester City are expected to launch a fresh bid for Alexis Sanchez in January after Arsene Wenger admitted for the first time on Thursday that he could still sell his star player this season.
Arsenal were also ready to lose Sanchez on deadline day of the summer transfer window following City’s £60 million offer but the timing of their bid and the refusal of Monaco to let Thomas Lemar come in as a replacement meant that the deal fell through.
Contract talks have resumed with Mesut Ozil and, while these have been described by all sides as “positive, there is little progress with Sanchez. Ozil and Sanchez are both in the final year of their existing deals and, should the stand-off continue, January would be Arsenal’s last chance to sell them for a fee.
Wenger stressed that there was no deadline for reaching an agreement but, when asked if he could “cut" his losses in January, he was noticeably less definitive than during the summer.
“Once you are in our situation, you envisage every solution," he said. "It is possible.” Wenger also still says that it is possible for both players to stay beyond next summer: “I always said just because we didn’t find agreement, it doesn’t mean they will leave. Both players are happy here – I hope the situation can turn around.”
City remain the most likely destination for Sanchez - and they are likely to have taken encouragement from Wenger's comments - but it is less obvious who might bid for Ozil. His agent has this week described contract talks as “positive” but the German has played only seven minutes of Arsenal’s last six games, which have coincided with five wins in all competitions as well as a draw at Chelsea.
Wenger is also considering whether to only name Sanchez as a substitute against Watford tomorrow amid concern over his physical and mental state following Chile’s World Cup exit.
“He is in a very difficult mind,” said Wenger. “Chile just won the Copa America twice and now they don’t even go to the World Cup. Sanchez is 29 at the end of the year, so the next World Cup he will be 33. He expected to go. In every generation, you have a player who carries the expectation. In Chile it’s Sanchez. Those players have to deal with the lows as well - remember 1998 when [David] Beckham has been sent off. He was treated in this country like a guy who has killed somebody.”
Sanchez only arrived back in London late on Thursday afternoon and, while a final decision will be taken about his availability after training today, a place on the bench appears most likely following the “special” physical treatment that was dished out in Tuesday’s 3-0 defeat against Brazil. “He played against Dani Alves," said Wenger.
"That was a real battle. It’s worse to watch.” Wenger had previously said that having players in the final year of their contract was “ideal” because of their need to perform and he remains confident that Sanchez’s longer-term focus will not waver even without the World Cup.
“The World Cup is a stimulant but, when you don’t have it, you focus on your club and what you can achieve,” said Wenger. “If you want to make a big career it’s a bit of a roller-coaster, because you have sometimes on a high then three days later you’re on a low. Some deal better than others with it.
“I have no doubt that he wants to perform. Sanchez is a winner. You have always to set targets when you’re a football player. When one is gone, you focus on something else.”
Danny Welbeck is also again available against Watford but Shkodran Mustafi is out for between four and six weeks with a torn thigh muscle and Laurent Koscielny will undergo a fitness test today on his Achilles tendon.