Man City's Nasri to seal cut-price Antalyaspor move

The attacker is set for a transfer to Turkey with the Blues unlikely to receive anywhere near the fee they hoped to recoup for his sale

Samir Nasri arrived in Turkey on Sunday to complete a move to Antalyaspor.

Nasri has been made surplus to requirements by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola but has struggled to find a suitor willing to match his wages, worth roughly £180,000-per-week including bonuses.

The Frenchman impressed during pre-season but has long known his days at City were numbered.

Having elected to join Sevilla on loan last August, despite being asked to stay by Guardiola, the former Arsenal man put his house on the outskirts of Manchester on the market earlier this year, knowing he had no future at the Etihad Stadium.

But despite a bright start at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Sevilla made it known by the spring that they would not be making the loan move permanent, given they were not willing to pay either the transfer fee or wages.

That has been a similar story for most of the clubs interested in Nasri, who has been staying in a Manchester hotel in recent weeks while waiting for Antalyaspor to reach a deal with City.

Given Nasri has an ongoing doping investigation hanging over him, following allegations that he used used an illegal drip service in the United States, it is reported that the Turkish club have drafted a special two-year contract which would allow them to terminate the deal should their new signing be banned from football.

It is also believed that City will not recoup anything like the transfer fee they hoped to receive at the start of the summer.

The Blues had priced up Nasri at between £15 million and £20m but, like Joe Hart, who moved on loan to West Ham and is having his wages subsided by City, the Frenchman is unlikely to fetch anything even approaching £10m.