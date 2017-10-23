Man City's opponents 'melt' before they've even played - Keown

The ex-defender thinks the Blues can replicate the Arsenal's Invincibles feat but is not sure how they will juggle European and domestic challenges

Manchester City's dominance is such that they cause opponents to 'melt' before a ball is kicked, Martin Keown says, but the former Arsenal man has questioned whether they can finish the Premier League without a defeat.

Pep Guardiola's side have won eight and drawn one of their matches in the English top flight and have scored 32 goals overall - 10 more than nearest challengers Manchester United.

City also have a perfect record in the Champions League after three games as they aim to win the tournament for the first time in their history.

And Keown, who was part of the Arsenal squad that finished unbeaten in 2003-04, believes playing in both competitions will leave City vulnerable to defeats on the domestic front.

"Manchester City have the greatest chance of emulating Arsenal’s Invincibles of 2003-2004," Keown wrote in The Daily Mail.

"They are wiping the floor with the rest of the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola’s quest for greatness in Europe could prevent City from matching our feat.

"City are certainly developing an invincible aura. They are winning matches in the tunnel.

"Every emphatic victory adds a layer of superiority that causes opponents to melt when they line up before a game.

"In our unbeaten league season, we were knocked out in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"City rode their luck against Napoli last week. To fight on all fronts, you have to keep key players fit. How would City cope without Kevin De Bruyne pulling the strings in midfield?

"What City are doing now is breathtaking. They have the calibre to become the next Invincibles, but there is still a long race to be run."

After facing Wolves in the Carabao Cup in midweek, City pay a visit to West Bromwich Albion in their next Premier League match as they look to protect their five-point lead.