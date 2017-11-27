Can Man City's XI be hailed as the best? Our writers pick the finest teams they have seen in the flesh

Unlike Manchester City’s accelerated opening this year, it started slowly for Manchester United in 2007-08: they didn’t register a win until their fourth league game, an undistinguished beginning reflected in the top-flight form of Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t score until the end of September. But thereafter he couldn’t stop: he ended with 31 league goals in 31 starts.

With the kind of perfect timing that long characterised their manager Alex Ferguson’s approach to the title race, they won every game in March, without conceding a goal.

It was, however, in the Champions League that this United side demonstrated how good they were. They won five and drew one of their group stage matches. They beat Lyon, Roma and Barcelona in the knockout stages, before easing past Chelsea in the final thanks to John Terry’s butter-footed penalty miss.

Ferguson’s third and last great United side, had no visible flaw. The moment the team-sheet was handed in, the opposition was beaten. From Edwin van der Sar in goal, through the back four of Wes Brown, Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra, a midfield of Paul Scholes, Michael Carrick and Owen Hargreaves and a front three of Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney and Ronaldo, this was a team that perfectly mixed youth with experience, that had pace, power and balance coupled with a ruthless refusal to yield. Plus, it had plenty in reserve. Carlos Tevez (who made 34 appearances in the league alone), Nani, Louis Saha, Anderson and Darren Fletcher formed quite a bench.

Jim White

History makers: Manchester United 1998-99

The best-ever team has to be marked against an obvious criteria: what did they win. And only one team, the United side of 1998-99 has won the Champions League, the Premier League and FA Cup. It was never done before and has not been accomplished since.

They were up against a formidable Arsenal side, Double winners the season before, who they also beat in a remarkable FA Cup semi-final, and they won the most dramatic Champions League final ever, against Bayern Munich. United had the most incredible midfield in Beckham, Scholes, Roy Keane and Giggs – and it is hard to see any of those players being dislodged by anyone who has played for United since – and a roster of impressive strikers. It was also Peter Schmeichel’s last season in goal for United who still had Gary Neville and Denis Irwin at full-backs with Jaap Stam having arrived at the heart of the defence.

Jason Burt

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer holds aloft the Champions League trophy Credit: Getty Images More

Dalglish’s darlings: Liverpool 1987-88

Kenny Dalglish lost Ian Rush to Juventus in the summer of 1987, but brought in John Aldridge, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley and Ray Houghton.

What followed was the most exciting Liverpool team there has been, not only breathtaking going forward but with the midfield authority of Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon.

Then they had captain Alan Hansen striding upfield from centre-half, while Steve Nicol – the finest full back in Liverpool’s history – had a tendency to score a hat-trick in between unstoppable combinations with Barnes on the left wing.

This side should have won the Double in consecutive years, inexplicably losing to Wimbledon in the 1988 FA Cup final before their last-minute title defeat to Arsenal in 1989. The 87-88 season saw just two league defeats, scoring 87 goals and conceding 24.

Chris Bascombe

Peter Beardsley was one of Liverpool's star players Credit: Getty Images More

Peak Ferguson: Manchester United 1993-94

They won what was then only the fifth Double in the history English football, having broken the club’s 26-year run without a league title the previous season. This was a vintage Alex Ferguson side, full of great players. Eric Cantona was at his best and there was an old guard including Mark Hughes, Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister, Paul Ince, Schmeichel and, in his final season at the club, Bryan Robson.

On the wings Ferguson had the choice of Ryan Giggs, Lee Sharpe and Andrei Kanchelskis. Keane had joined from Nottingham Forest in the summer. United went to the top of the table at the end of August and stayed there. At Maine Road in November they came from two goals behind to beat Manchester City 3-2 with Keane getting the late winner.

Only Aston Villa in the League Cup final stopped United from a domestic Treble. United lost only six games in all competitions, four in the league and the first leg of a League Cup tie against Stoke, as well as the final. Even their Champions League elimination, to Galatasaray, was on away goals. Ferguson’s first title-winning team had hit their peak.

Sam Wallace

Cantona kisses the FA Cup trophy in 1994 Credit: Getty Images More

Persistently thrilling: Manchester United 1998-99

There was much to admire about United’s 1993/94 side – “real tough b-----ds” as Ferguson used to call them. The Premier League and Champions League winners of 2007-08 were also formidable. But it is impossible to look past the 1998-99 side, not least because of the scale of their achievement. No English side before or since has won the league, FA Cup and European Cup in a single season.

It was, is and remains a truly remarkable feat. But, more than just the achievement itself, the manner in which footballing immortality was attained made it so much more and sparked feelings of awe and jealousy in rivals across the land. The team was built around a posse of academy graduates, something that resonates even more strongly today given how so many young English footballers are struggling to get a chance.

The sheer force of personality and will in that team still takes the breath away, no better embodied than in the triumphant Champions League semi-final and final comebacks against Juventus and Bayern Munich respectively. And amid all the quality there was a kamikaze streak that made them such a persistently thrilling spectacle. They oozed greatness.

James Ducker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer struck the winning goal in a dramatic finale Credit: Action Images More

“I would love it …”: Newcastle United 1995-96

A strange choice, perhaps, given they failed to win a single trophy that season but sometimes it is not just about silverware. Three years earlier, Newcastle had not even been in the top flight and were nothing more than a case study in how to turn a fanatical fan base against their club.

Kevin Keegan changed that and unleashed a new power on the Premier League, playing a style of football that put entertainment above results. They were brilliant to watch and were desperately unlucky not to win the title that year. In the process of creating a cosmopolitan, swash-buckling, attacking team, Keegan also completely altered perceptions of a northern industrial city that had fallen on hard times. Without the rebirth of its football team and the feelgood factor that spread, Newcastle would not be the confident, sparking jewel in the North it is today.

Luke Edwards

Keegan's Newcastle put entertaining above results Credit: Getty Images More

Day of the underdog: Leicester City 2016-17

The Arsenal Invincibles and Manchester United’s Treble-winners of the late 1990s boasted the best players of the Premier League era, but it would be churlish to ignore Leicester City as the greatest team.

Not since the halcyon days of Nottingham Forest under Brian Clough have a team grabbed us by the shirt collar and shredded the established order to create such magic.

Leicester, and Claudio Ranieri, may well have capitalised on the underachievements of bigger clubs but this was a time when all the ingredients combined to carve out something special. Players such as Jamie Vardy, Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan were arguably at their career best, there was the emergence of a midfield destroyer named N’Golo Kante, while bargain buys Riyad Mahrez and Danny Drinkwater flourished in a team emboldened by spirit and togetherness.

Ranieri had just experienced a nightmare with the Greece national team, only to recover spectacularly and etch his name into history.

Leicester lost only three league games all season. The more you think about it, now the established order has returned to normal, it seems even more remarkable.

John Percy

Leicester did the unthinkable by winning the Premier League as almighty underdogs Credit: AFP More

The jewel in the crown: Arsenal 1997/1998

Arsene Wenger has built three truly great sides during his Arsenal tenure but the first one was the best. The double-winning side of 1997/98 was built on the legacy of the George Graham years in the shape of the famous back four, while up front there was a devastating array of attacking options in Dennis Bergkamp, Nicolas Anelka and Marc Overmars.

The jewel in the crown, though, was the central midfield partnership of Patrick Vieira and Emmanuel Petit, surely the best the Premier League has seen. As a new team they took time to gel but their form from the turn of the year - 15 wins from 16 Premier League games, with an FA Cup thrown in for good measure - was the best of any Wenger team.

Vieira and Petit with the FA Cup Credit: Russell Cheyne More

It may seem odd to select an Arsenal side other than the Invincibles but this team was slightly stronger defensively and would simply bully teams into submission, including a genuinely great Manchester United side. Some - such as Gary Neville - felt Arsenal’s 2003/04 side could sometimes be bullied themselves, an accusation you could never level at the 97/98 team. With Thierry Henry up front the 2001/02 double-winners are also worthy of consideration. But the team of Vieira, Petit and Tony Adams just edges it.

Julian Bennetts