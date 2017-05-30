Man City believe they will beat Bayern to Alexis after talks in London

Manchester City believe they will beat Bayern Munich to the signing of Alexis Sanchez following talks in London this weekend, Goal has learned.

Hartson urges Wenger to spend big

City have already signed Bernardo Silva for £43 million and are on the verge of wrapping up their second signing of the summer with the £35m acquisition of Benfica goalkeeper Ederson.

Yet they are keen to press ahead with the rest of their business and director of football Txiki Begiristain travelled to London shortly after the deal for Silva was closed at the end of last week.

It has been made clear to City that Arsenal would prefer to sell Alexis to Bayern, having resigned themselves to the fact the Chilean will leave this summer.

Relations between Alexis and his Gunners team-mates have grown increasingly strained in recent weeks, and Bayern are hoping to take advantage of the situation by matching Arsenal's asking price and offering him a lucrative wage packet.

But City have long known the former Barcelona forward wants to link up with Pep Guardiola and are determined to make it happen by at least matching Bayern's transfer offer and trumping any wage packet that the forward could receive elsewhere.

Although City moved quickly to sign Silva and Ederson and are hopeful of finalising other deals in the coming weeks, they are prepared to wait for Alexis given Arsenal will try everything to move him abroad.

As well as holding talks over a move for Alexis, Begiristain also attempted to broker a deal for Tottenham right-back Kyle Walker at the weekend.

Despite failing to make any significant headway for the England international — with Spurs playing hardball over the fee — a source close to the negotiations informed Goal on Monday that the Blues are confident of landing Walker and the Arsenal forward, as well as Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy.

View photos HD Kyle Walker Tottenham More

View photos Alexis Sanchez Arsenal More

View photos Benjamin Mendy More

Read More