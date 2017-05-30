Man City chairman rules out 'ridiculous' Aguero exit

The Argentine suggested himself that his employers would have to decide whether he would be sold or not, but Khaldoon Al Mubarak says he will stay

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says speculation linking Sergio Aguero with a transfer this summer is "ridiculous".

Aguero himself suggested his future at City was in doubt back in February, when he told reporters the club would have to decide if "there is a place for me or not".

Goal had previously reported that Aguero's representatives had been listening to offers from around Europe in case the Argentine was moved on by Pep Guardiola.

Aguero had a meeting with his representatives and Guardiola at the end of January, and it is understood the Catalan made it clear that the striker would have to up his game.

The former Atletico Madrid forward subsequently lost his place in the line-up to Gabriel Jesus, but was handed a reprieve when the Brazilian picked up an injury.

His performances in the final weeks of the season appear to have turned the situation around, with Aguero in fine form and showing more of the characteristics urged of him by Guardiola.

And the City boss insisted after the final game of the season that Aguero would not be going anywhere this summer.

That is a message which has no been echoed by City chairman Al Mubarak in part one of his end-of-season review.

"Absolutely there was never any doubt about that," he said about the possibility of Aguero leaving. "I’ve read a lot about the speculation on this. It’s ridiculous. Sergio Aguero is one of the best players in the world and we are a team that aspires to win every competition we compete in.

"Having Sergio Aguero in the squad is an absolute must, it has never been in doubt."