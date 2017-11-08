Man City chief vows football will get better and better under Pep Guardiola

Sergio Agüero (left) and Pep Guardiola celebrate reaching the League Cup quarter-finals – just one competition Manchester City are hoping to win this season - REUTERS

Ferran Soriano, Manchester City chief executive, is convinced the Premier League leaders' football will only get better under Pep Guardiola and is confident silverware will follow as the club’s revenues soared towards the £500 million mark.

City’s turnover reached £473.4m for the 2016/17 season, a 21 per cent increase on the previous year, although the latest figures were over a 13-month accounting period not 12 months.

Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after winning 10 and drawing one of their opening 11 matches, during which time they have scored 38 goals and won widespread plaudits for their intoxicating brand of football.

And Soriano is adamant that there is more to come as Guardiola bids to make up for a trophyless debut campaign in England by delivering success on several fronts. City also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group matches to spare and are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

“We are committed to playing beautiful football and to win,” Soriano, City’s chief executive, said. “Both elements are compatible and the second is a consequence of the first.”

Soriano added that he was “convinced we will see further progress and silverware in the seasons to come.”

