Man City chief vows football will get better and better under Pep Guardiola
Ferran Soriano, Manchester City chief executive, is convinced the Premier League leaders' football will only get better under Pep Guardiola and is confident silverware will follow as the club’s revenues soared towards the £500 million mark.
City’s turnover reached £473.4m for the 2016/17 season, a 21 per cent increase on the previous year, although the latest figures were over a 13-month accounting period not 12 months.
Guardiola’s side are currently eight points clear at the top of the Premier League after winning 10 and drawing one of their opening 11 matches, during which time they have scored 38 goals and won widespread plaudits for their intoxicating brand of football.
And Soriano is adamant that there is more to come as Guardiola bids to make up for a trophyless debut campaign in England by delivering success on several fronts. City also qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League with two group matches to spare and are in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.
“We are committed to playing beautiful football and to win,” Soriano, City’s chief executive, said. “Both elements are compatible and the second is a consequence of the first.”
Soriano added that he was “convinced we will see further progress and silverware in the seasons to come.”
The extended reporting period accounted for the period from July 1, 2016 to June 30 this year and had an adverse impact on profitability, which was down from £20.5m to £1.088m, albeit the third consecutive year the club have posted a profit. City changed the reporting cycle to align City’s finances with other clubs in the City Football Group.
Khaldoon al-Mubarak, the City chairman, said the club entered the current campaign “with a justifiable sense of ambition and expectation” and reiterated that “on-field success and financial sustainability must exist hand-in-hand.”
Al-Mubarak also stressed the ongoing importance of the club’s academy, which has so far failed to produce any regular first-team players at City, but underlined the expectation around the futures of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz.
“The ongoing development of Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz in particular, continues to be encouraging and our commitment to nurture our own talent remains a central pillar for the club’s long-term sustainability,” he said.
“This report is about making sure our fans and our partners can see the true detailed status of every aspect of the club. What hopefully comes across is that the football organization and off-field business have the right symmetry and balance to allow us to continue to further strengthen and grow.”