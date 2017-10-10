Man City confident of signing Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez in January

Alexis Sánchez's team-mates at Arsenal are understood to think the Chilean will leave north London in the January transfer window, with Manchester City the most likely destination for the forward

Manchester City are expected to make a January move for Alexis Sánchez with players at Arsenal understood to believe the Chilean will finally be allowed to leave.

City failed with a bid of £60 million for Sánchez just 24 hours before the close of the summer transfer but manager Pep Guardiola has not given up hope of signing him this season.

Sánchez would be free to talk to clubs from Jan 1 and sign a pre-contract for next season, with his current deal at Arsenal expiring on June 30 and no sign of a new contract being agreed, but it is understood that City will make a cash offer in January to bring in the 28-year-old.

Arsenal conditionally accepted City’s bid at the end of August but they were unable to sign Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar, despite offering more than £90m for the French international, and Guardiola would not sanction a request to let Raheem Sterling go in part-exchange for Sánchez.

Sánchez was also wanted by Paris St-Germain last summer but they ended up signing their first-choices of Neymar and Kylian Mbappé and are unlikely to make a move during the next window when their priority will be to sell some players, instead, to ensure they comply with Uefa’s Financial Fair Play regulations. The most likely departure from PSG is Ángel Di María. Arsenal have shown interest in the past in Julian Draxler but it is believed PSG would prefer not to sell the German international this season.

