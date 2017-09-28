Man City confirm ACL injury for Mendy

The France international is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after tests revealed the extent of the damage to his right knee.

Manchester City have confirmed that defender Benjamin Mendy has ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and will undergo surgery in Barcelona on Friday.

The French international suffered the injury in Saturday’s 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

The 23-year-old was signed for £52 million in the off-season from Monaco, but his City career has been interrupted as he faces several months on the sidelines.

"It is really frustrating for him, first as a person, but like what happened with Ilkay Gundogan last year, I am sad for him," manager Pep Guardiola said following his team's Champions League victory over Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

"We will lose a lot. He is a unique player - the joy he gives inside and outside the pitch. It is a major setback."

Despite the diagnosis, Mendy was able to keep his sense of humour on Twitter, saying he is "joining Injury FC on loan for a couple months."

Bad news guys ll be joining Injury FC on loan for a couple monthes with ruptured ACL... but will be back soon & stronger hopefully — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 28, 2017

Mendy has made five appearances in all competitions for City in 2017-18, providing one assist.