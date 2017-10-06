Man City duo Delph & Aguero pushing for speedy recoveries

The England midfielder has a hamstring problem but could return next weekend, while the Argentina striker is recovering well from a broken rib

Fabian Delph and Sergio Aguero are both hopeful of a swift return to action and could even be fit for Manchester City's Premier League game against Stoke City next Saturday, Goal understands.

Aguero is hoping to make an early return to action after breaking a rib in a car accident last week.

Last Friday, City's doctors ruled Aguero out for between two and four weeks, meaning that while he missed the game at Chelsea and Argentina's World Cup qualifiers, he could yet feature against Stoke depending on how he recovers during the international period.

Argentina's team doctor claimed this week that the striker would miss six weeks, but sources close to the player insist that will not be the case.

Although there are no guarantees he will be able to feature against the Potters, the 29-year-old is no longer believed to be in any serious discomfort and is working towards a quick recovery.

Delph, meanwhile, earned a recall to Gareth Southgate's England squad last week but was forced to pull out following City's win at Chelsea on Saturday.

Goal understands, however, that the 27-year-old has a minor hamstring injury, and though he will not be rushed back given a long history of fitness problems, he is not yet ruled out of City's next game.

Delph has stood in at left-back in the absence of Benjamin Mendy, who will be out until at least April with a serious knee injury.