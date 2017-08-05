Man City fans in meltdown! Mendy offers brilliant response to Mbappe’s Sane meeting

Having left Monaco for the Etihad this summer, the France international acknowledges that an innocent tweet is likely to fuel further transfer talk

Benjamin Mendy has joked that Manchester City fans will be going into transfer meltdown after seeing Kylian Mbappe pictured with Leroy Sane.

The Monaco forward has become one of the most sought-after talents in world football after bursting onto the scene in 2016-17.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a big-money move for his services, but City also boast the financial muscle to get a deal done – and Pep Guardiola remains in the market.

Mendy expects the rumour mill to go into overdrive following a social media post by Mbappe which shows him mingling with Germany international forward Sane.

City fans right now pic.twitter.com/L3oeDj5EKK — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) August 5, 2017

Mbappe’s post is innocent enough, but it does not take much to fan the transfer flames.

City would unquestionably welcome a player of his potential, with Guardiola building for the present and future.

'Mbappe has never asked to leave'

It is, however, being suggested that Monaco are holding out for around €200 million for the teenager, with Neymar’s move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain having further inflated transfer fees.

For now, though, Mbappe remains very much on the books of Ligue 1 title holders Monaco, with his first outing of the new season on Friday night seeing him forced off with a slight knock.

City, meanwhile, will open their 2017-18 Premier League campaign away at newly-promoted Brighton on August 12.