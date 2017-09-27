Man City forward Gabriel Jesus unaware of contract extension talks

The Brazil star, who has been in inspired form for Pep Guardiola's side since arriving in January, still has four years left on his current deal

Gabriel Jesus says he is unaware of reports claiming Manchester City are preparing to offer him a new contract.

The Brazil international has been in stunning form since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Palmeiras in January, scoring 12 goals in 19 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jesus, 20, still has four years left on his current deal but there has been speculation claiming City are considering tying him down to fresh terms due to his excellent performances.

However, in quotes reported by the Press Association, Jesus said when asked about a potential new deal: "It does not exist. I don't know anything about it. Nothing came to me yet.

"City did not talk to me about it, neither my agent. So there is nothing in process. My focus is to help Manchester City."

Jesus was left out of Man City's 5-0 Premier League victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday before being taken off after 54 minutes during Tuesday's 2-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

But the forward insists he is happy with Guardiola's rotation policy, adding: "If one player is in a better moment, I have to respect that. I'm really okay with that, I accept it.

"If I'm not playing well and deserve to be on the bench, that's it, and it happens with any player here.

"Pep is doing a great work here, using a lot of players in the squad and every player is helping Manchester City, that's the most important thing."

Jesus will be hoping feature when City take on champions Chelsea in the league at Stamford Bridge this Saturday.