Man City invite super-agent Jorge Mendes to Wolves Carabao Cup tie

Manchester City have invited Jorge Mendes - the super-agent who has helped overhaul Wolverhampton Wanderers - to the clubs' Carabao Cup tie.

Mendes is set to attend Wolves’ clash with Pep Guardiola on Tuesday as he takes a closer look at head coach Nuno Espirito Santo’s Championship leaders.

Nuno is one of Mendes’ clients and plotting an upset against City as the club aim to continue their promising start to the season.

While Guardiola’s team are destroying all before them, Wolves are establishing a reputation as the Championship’s entertainers, scoring 24 goals in 13 league games, and optimism is building that top-flight football will return to Molineux for the first time since 2012.

Supporters are daring to dream, attendances are rising, and over 6,000 fans are travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Mendes has been at the forefront of the Wolves makeover, working as an advisor and helping to broker the £30m takeover by Fosun International, who have close links to his Gestifute agency, in July last year.

He was pivotal in the appointment of former Porto manager Nuno – his first ever client - and is also understood to be the agent of record £15.8m signing Ruben Neves, Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa.

It is thought that Mendes has only attended two Wolves games so far, the trip to Rotherham last year shortly after the takeover, and this season’s 2-1 defeat against Cardiff in August.

Jorge Mendes pictured (right) enjoying Rotherham vs Wolves