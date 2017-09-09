Man City keeper Ederson 'fine' after taking boot to the face from Liverpool's Mane

The Brazilian goalkeeper was caught by a high boot during a Premier League clash on Saturday, but has moved to ease any serious injury fears

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson says he is “fine” after being caught in the face by a high boot from Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

The Brazilian was forced from the field on a stretcher during a Premier League encounter at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

He collided with Mane as both chased down a ball floated over the top of City’s defence, with Ederson winning the race and connecting with his head.

Mane, though, raised his foot in an effort to get the first touch and ended up connecting with Ederson’s chin, forcing him to require lengthy treatment and the Liverpool man to see red.

After being removed from the action, Ederson underwent medical checks amid fears that he could have suffered cheek or jaw damage.

He was, however, able to take a seat in the stands before City wrapped up a 5-0 win and has now moved to ease any fears regarding a possible serious injury.

Olá a todos, estou bem, é um susto. Importante Vitoria somos fortes Obrigado a todos por msgs pic.twitter.com/etl8SrdYtT — Ederson Moraes (@edersonmoraes93) September 9, 2017

Ederson's message on Twitter read: “Hello everyone, I’m fine, it’s just a scare. Important victory. We are strong. Thank you for all the messages.”

Claudio Bravo was introduced in place of Ederson against Liverpool and will provide experienced cover if Pep Guardiola is forced to tinker with his plans over the coming weeks.

While concerned for their goalkeeper’s wellbeing, City took full advantage of their numerical advantage against Liverpool.

Sergio Aguero had already opened the scoring when Ederson picked up a knock, with Gabriel Jesus and Leroy Sane going on to bag a brace apiece in a crushing victory.