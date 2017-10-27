Man City manager Pep Guardiola intent on fielding young Phil Foden after impressive U17 World Cup performances

Phil Foden would have made his senior Manchester City debut this week had he not been at the Under-17 World Cup with England, Pep Guardiola has indicated.

Foden’s profile has been raised significantly by his performances in India, with ex-England manager Glenn Hoddle impressed by him.

The midfielder will attempt to help his country become world champions against Spain on Saturday and Guardiola has indicated that he would have fielded the 17 year-old in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers but for his international commitments.

The City manager, whose Premier League leaders visit West Bromwich Albion on Saturday, said: “There was an opportunity for Phil to stay here with us and play in the game against Wolves.

‘‘But we believe that when this guy has a chance to play in a World Cup, it’s an amazing opportunity. It will be really good for his growth.”

Phil Foden alongside Ander Herrera of Manchester United playing in the International Champions Cup during a pre-season tour of the US