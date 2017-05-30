Man City owner gives Guardiola transfer 'green light' as Walker, Mendy & Ederson deals move closer

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Sheikh Mansour has given Pep Guardiola's transfer plans the green light as the club close in on several priority targets.

Goal reported on Saturday that a deal for Benfica goalkeeper Ederson was near , and the Brazilian arrived at City's training ground on Tuesday to complete a £35m transfer .

Man City hold talks over Alexis & Walker in London

Al Mubarak, who was speaking last week, said "hopefully you’ll be hearing soon" about the club's plans for the goalkeeping position, a clear sign that he is aware of the progress of City's transfer plans.

Goal understands City have been working on their preferred targets for several months and will soon be able to confirm several other deals, with Ederson and Bernardo Silva already completed.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain held talks over Tottenham's Kyle Walker in London at the weekend and although no breakthrough was made, the club believe they will be able to sign the England international.

It is a similar story for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, who has offers from several clubs around Europe but wants to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Al Mubarak says full-backs are a key part of Guardiola's plans, and gave the impression that the Blues will be able to get the players they have identified.

"If you look at our last two or three windows, the number of players we have done and that continuous change we have made in the squad has worked well for us. I think this year we will see more of that," he told City's official website.

View photos Ederson GFX More

"There are particular positions that are clear. You can see the players that are exiting right now, and that will give a clear indication of the positions that are a high priority for us to fill.

"Full-back is clear both on the right and the left are areas that require investment from our side.

Ederson arrives at Man City training ground

"Pep relies heavily on that position. The way he plays, and you’ve seen glimpses of that this year, he has a big affinity to that full-back position on the right and the left, and he has a big requirement in terms of the type of players that fit the role he wants for that position.

"So that’s an area that clearly requires some work and we know exactly what Pep wants.

"More importantly Pep knows what he wants and who he wants. I hope we are successful in bringing in the players he needs."

Al Mubarak was also asked about the possibility of bringing Joe Hart back to the club after releasing Willy Caballero on a free transfer.

But he was quick to move away from the Hart discussion and instead revealed that the club "have done a lot of work on this area and our target has been set".

That is a clear reference to Ederson, who could be officially confirmed as a City player as early as Tuesday afternoon.

"You should expect us to bring in a goalkeeper," he said. "That’s another area that requires some work.

"Pep knows exactly what he needs. We’ve done a lot of work on this area and our target has been set. Hopefully you’ll be hearing soon what we’re going to be doing in that area."

View photos Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League More

Read More