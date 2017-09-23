Man City prankster Mendy vows revenge on rival Walker

The French defender has been making quite a name for himself on social media, and has warned his team-mate that there is more to come

Benjamin Mendy has vowed to reclaim the lead in his social media battle with Manchester City team-mate Kyle Walker.

The Frenchman has earned a reputation as something of a prankster following his £52 million move to the Etihad Stadium over the summer.

Nobody, it seems, is safe from ridicule by the 23-year-old full-back.

Among those to have been targeted is City colleague Walker, with the England international trolled for a theatrical tumble in a Premier League meeting with Liverpool.

Someone please find the sniper in the stands !! Hahaha @kylewalker2 u ok boi ?! pic.twitter.com/0BNIUbrTNI — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) September 9, 2017

Walker was quick to get his revenge on Mendy, with an unfortunate nutmeg during a Champions League meeting with Feyenoord highlighted for the world to see.

While it would appear to be honours even in the banter stakes at present, Mendy has warned that he already has something else up his sleeve.

He told The Telegraph : “Every time I get in my car I sit and sift through pictures and I saw that one of Kyle looking like he’d been taken down by a sniper against Liverpool.

“So I stuck it on Twitter but then Kyle got me back. I got nutmegged against Feyenoord in the Champions League so he put a picture of that out and told me, ‘There you go. 1-1. Right back at you’.”

Pressed on whether he will make the next move, Mendy said: “Yeah, but, ssshhh, don’t tell him!”

For now, the former Monaco man is more concerned with his presence on the upcoming FIFA 18 release.

Mendy has already questioned his rating on the EA Sports simulator, but has now turned his attention to his likeness.

He said, after being given a score of 78: “Maybe I’m 82, 83 now.

“Some friends called me up and said, ‘Look at the face you’re pulling, you look like Emile Heskey!’”