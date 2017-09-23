Man City set 59-year first with Crystal Palace demolition

Pep Guardiola's side have been ruthless in the league in recent weeks and showed no mercy against their struggling visitors

Manchester City were in no mood to take pity on struggling Crystal Palace on Saturday as they continue an impressive run of high-scoring wins.

After their 5-0 trouncing of Liverpool, they embarrassed Watford at Vicarage Road with a 6-0 win.

5 - Man City are the 1st side to score 5+ goals in 3 consecutive top-flight games in the same season since Blackburn in 58-59. Unstoppable. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

While Crystal Palace are on the worst opening run in the history of the English Football League having failed to score a goal in their six defeats, City have had no such troubles.

Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph all chipped in as City fired five past their visitors without reply.

It is the first time in 59 years that an English top-flight team has managed to score five or more goals in three successive games. Blackburn Rovers were the last side to do it - in the 1958-59 season.

Although City are in solid form domestically and in Europe, having beaten Feyenoord 4-0 in the Champions League, they will have a hard time stretching this run to four games when they take on Chelsea next week.

The reigning champions host Guardiola's men off the back of a 4-0 win away to Stoke City.