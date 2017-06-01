Man City sign Ederson for £35 million from Benfica

Manchester City have made Benfica goalkeeper Ederson their second signing of the summer after completing the second-most expensive goalkeeper deal in history.

The 23-year-old - who is yet to make his debut for Brazil - signed a five-year deal at the Etihad Stadium, with the move completed on Thursday.

IS EDERSON THE MOST EXPENSIVE GOALKEEPER EVER?

Ederson will cost City £35 million, making him - in pound sterling - the most expensive goalkeeper in history, surpassing the £33m Juventus paid Parma for Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Ederson's secret weapon will change Pep's attack

However, City are keen to stress that it's not a world record as the amount in Euros, which is how they paid Benfica (€40m), is lower than how much Juve paid for Buffon (€53m) in 2001.

Ederson Manchester City GFX SQUARE More

Goal reported on Saturday morning that City were confident of concluding negotiations following Benfica's Taca de Portugal final on Sunday , a game they won 2-1.

Ederson flew into Manchester on Monday and was at City's training ground on Tuesday to complete a medical and conduct interviews with the club's in-house media channels, but official confirmation of his signing was held up by third-party ownership issues.

Man City hold Alexis talks

He will battle with Claudio Bravo for a place in the Pep Guardiola's starting XI next season, with Willy Caballero having been released and Joe Hart to be sold following the end of his loan spell at Torino.

City's summer spending now stands at £78m, after the club announced the £43m capture of Bernardo Silva from Monaco on Friday.