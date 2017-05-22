Man City stars surprise supporters - including Otamendi super fan - with series of personal visits





Manchester City ended the season with a bang by beating Watford 5-0 on Sunday and they kicked off their summer in some style, too.

The entire squad spent Monday mixing with fans across Manchester, whether playing beach football in the city centre, entertaining kids at a local school or personally delivering season tickets to supporters at work and at home.

Guardiola confirms Aguero stay

Sergio Aguero, Yaya Toure, Raheem Sterling and Vincent Kompany were among those who surprised supporters by handing over their tickets for the 2017-18 campaign.

The first team stars had tea and biscuits and, in the case of Sterling and Tosin Adarabioyo, tried their hand at knitting.

View photos Raheem Sterling Manchester City More

View photos Yaya Toure Manchester City More

View photos Raheem Sterling Manchester City More

View photos Sergio Aguero Manchester City More

Read More