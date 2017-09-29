Man City striker Aguero reportedly injured in car accident in Netherlands

Multiple outlets in his home country have claimed that the Argentina star has suffered broken ribs after being involved in an accident

Multiple reports out of Argentina claim that Sergio Aguero has been injured in an automobile accident.

The Manchester City striker attended a concert in Amsterdam featuring Colombian singer Maluma and was hurt on his return to the airport when the taxi he was in was involved in an accident.

Aguero was reportedly wearing his seat belt but suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash, in which the taxi carrying Aguero reportedly hit a pole.

Former club Independiente seemingly confirmed the news with a tweet wishing the forward well, saying: "Strength and quick recovery. All Independiente is with you in this difficult time".

¡Fuerza y pronta recuperación @aguerosergiokun! Todo @Independiente está con vos en este difícil momento. pic.twitter.com/JpVHfLYTVD — C. A. Independiente (@Independiente) September 29, 2017

The reports claim that Aguero will be out of action for an extended period of time, though there has been no official confirmation from either Manchester City or the Argentina national team at the time of writing.

If Aguero is out for an extended period, he will miss Argentina's crucial final two World Cup qualifiers against Peru (Oct. 5) and Ecuador (Oct. 10).