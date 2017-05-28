Man City target Ederson expecting to leave Benfica

Ederson’s proposed move to Manchester City could soon be completed, with the goalkeeper admitting he has probably played his last game for Benfica.

The Brazilian has emerged as top target for Pep Guardiola as he seeks reliability and stability in a key area of the field.

Claudio Bravo has flopped in the Premier League, while Joe Hart is expected to be offloaded once he returns from a loan spell at Torino.

Ederson could be the man to take the number one spot at the Etihad Stadium, with Goal revealing on Saturday that the 23-year-old is close to sealing a transfer worth upwards of £35 million .

“I still don't know but this was probably my last game for Benfica,” a man capped at U23 level by his country told RTP following a 2-1 victory over Vitoria on Sunday.

If he is to depart, then Ederson will leave Benfica as a double winner.

He helped them to league and cup glory in 2016-17, taking in 34 appearances across all competitions.

Benfica boss Rui Vitoria appears to think that an agreement will be reached, as he told reporters on the highly-rated keeper: "If Ederson leaves, he leaves with the gratitude of Benfica.

“He will always carry Benfica's name everywhere."

City have already announced a deal for Bernardo Silva and have a number of others in the pipeline.

Silva could be followed to the Etihad Stadium by former Monaco team-mate Benjamin Mendy, with Guardiola having positions to fill across his defensive line in the wake of several players being released.