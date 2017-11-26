Man City team news: Aguero gets the nod over Gabriel Jesus against Huddersfield

Sergio Aguero has been given the nod ahead of Gabriel Jesus to lead the line for Manchester City against Huddersfield.

The Argentine was an unused substitute against Leicester in the club’s last Premier League outing, with Jesus on target in a 2-0 win over the Foxes.

Aguero did start a midweek Champions League clash with Feyenoord, though, and has retained his place for a meeting with Terriers.

Club captain Vincent Kompany also comes back into the starting XI, but there is no place in the matchday squad for Yaya Toure.

Man City team: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Delph, Fernandinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Gundogan, Mangala, Bernardo, Jesus, Zinchenko.

Manchester City XI v Huddersfield 261117 More

Victory for City will see Pep Guardiola’s side restore an eight-point advantage at the top of the Premier League standings.

The Blues are yet to suffer defeat in any competition this season, with a free-scoring outfit sweeping aside all before them.

Huddersfield have slipped back into mid-table after making a bright start to life among the elite, but they have come unstuck on home soil just once so far.