Man City team news: Aguero & Jesus start up front again as Ederson also plays

The attacking duo will look to pick up where they left off after impressive showings against Liverpool as they begin their Champions League campaign

Pep Guardiola has again decided to start with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus in attack for Manchester City against Feyenoord, with goalkeeper Ederson also recovering in time to feature.

The duo were in top form as City defeated Liverpool last time out, with Guardiola making one change in total to the side that thumped Jurgen Klopp's side.

Man City 2/7 to beat Feyenoord

To that end it's Danilo who drops out and summer signing from Monaco Bernardo Silva comes in to replace him as City get their Champions League campaign underway.

Elsewhere, Ederson has recovered sufficiently from the facial injuries he sustained in the collision with Sadio Mane on the weekend and he keeps his place in goal.

Despite scoring two goals against Liverpool, Leroy Sane has to settle for a place on the bench once again, while Raheem Sterling, banned for the win over the Reds, is also back in the squad.

Man City starting XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Silva, Jesus, Aguero.

Subs: Bravo, Danilo, Sterling, Gundogan, Mangala, Delph, Sane.

Feyenoord starting XI: Jones, St. Juste, Botteghin, van der Heijden, Nelom, Vilhena, El Ahmadi, Boetius, Berghuis, Kramer.

Subs: Bijlow, Diks, Geertruida, Tapia, Toornstra, Larsson, Vente.