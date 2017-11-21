Man City team news: Aguero, Mangala & Toure start with young duo Foden & Diaz on bench against Feyenoord

Sergio Aguero and Eliaquim Mangala have been handed starts for Manchester City's Champions League clash against Feyenoord on Tuesday.

Aguero, who was taken to hospital after fainting at half-time during Argentina's clash against Nigeria in the international break, was left out of the squad entirely as City defeated Leicester City 2-0 on Saturday.

However, the striker will feature from the get-go against Feyenoord alongside Mangala, who replaces the injured John Stones in the starting eleven.

Yaya Toure, who last featured for City in their EFL Cup victory over Wolves in October, also starts while young duo Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz have both been named on the bench.

