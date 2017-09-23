Man City team news: Gabriel Jesus drops to bench for Crystal Palace clash

Pep Guardiola makes two changes from last week's 6-0 rout of Watford, with Sane entering for the Brazilian and Ederson returning from injury

Gabriel Jesus drops to the bench for Manchester City as the Premier League joint-leaders host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

The Brazilian has made a scintillating start to his first full Premier League season, forming a lethal partnership with Sergio Aguero up front.

But he misses out on Saturday as Pep Guardiola rotates his forces, leaving the Argentine as City's sole striker against the Eagles.

Leroy Sane steps up to the starting XI having made a late cameo in the side's resounding 6-0 win over Watford last weekend.

Home fans, meanwhile, will be happy to see Ederson retake his place between the posts after recovering from a facial injury.

The goalkeeper had been hurt during a clash with Sadio Mane in the recent 5-0 thrashing of Liverpool and started on the bench midweek against West Brom in the Carabao Cup, but has made a full recovery.

Ederson and Sane are the only new faces from the last Premier League run-out in a familiar-looking line-up, as Guardiola sticks with his first-choice defence which has looked solid so far this term.

Roy Hodgson takes his new Palace side to the Etihad in desperate need of a win, with the Eagles rock-bottom having lost all five of their opening fixtures.

Serbia international Luka Milivojevic is drafted into the midfield for what will be a daunting clash against the title hopefuls.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero.

Substitutes: Bravo, Yaya Toure, Bernardo, G Jesus, Mangala, Danilo, Delph

Crystal Palace: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Dann, Sakho, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, Loftus-Cheek, Schlupp, Benteke.

Substitutes: Speroni, Tomkins, Ward, Puncheon, McArthur, Sako, Riedewald.