Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Liverpool

Manchester City will host Liverpool on Saturday in a match which is sure to provide a break from the norm for Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan has seen his side struggle to break down defensive minded teams so far this season, but should not have to worry too much about that when Jurgen Klopp's free-wheeling side arrive at the Etihad Stadium.

Both sides will have to check on the fitness of their returning internationals, however, and indeed the two clubs shared the cost of a private plane to fly back their Brazilian players in time for the lunchtime showdown.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Fernandinho, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus flew back from Brazil following Tuesday night's draw in Colombia, while Sergio Aguero and Nicolas Otamendi left Argentina after a draw with Venezuela.

Vincent Kompany picked up a knock while with Belgium, meaning he will be assessed in the build-up to the match.

Ilkay Gundogan has stepped up his recovery from a long-term knee injury and could feature in the squad. Guardiola plans to use the German at the base of midfield this season, though a start against a high-pressing Liverpool side would be a tricky reintroduction.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Raheem Sterling will serve a one-match ban following his controversial red card at Bournemouth, though City will welcome back Kyle Walker from his ban.

Man City v Liverpool betting More

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola switched from a 3-4-3 to a 4-3-3 at Bournemouth before the international break, and he could stick with the same shape for the Liverpool game.

Although the 3-4-3 (if used well) would give City more control over the game, it has meant centre-backs Nicolas Otamendi and Vincent Kompany have seen a lot of the ball this season. They have not looked particularly sure-footed in possession, and they could both be pressed into errors by Liverpool's attack.

Fernandinho has often been their out ball, but the Brazilian can also be forced into trouble. Gundogan, when fit, will be given the role, but it seems he will not be thrown in at the deep end this weekend.

Otamendi and Kompany started at Bournemouth but Guardiola could be tempted to use John Stones to play through Liverpool's press, as the Englishman is Guardiola's best ball-playing defender.

Raheem Sterling is banned for the game, meaning it should be between Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane for the spare forward role.

Whether in the 4-3-3 or 3-4-3, Gabriel Jesus and one of Aguero or Sterling are slated to play close to one another, with one of the attacking midfielders taking up the other role and the full-backs attacking down the flanks. Bernardo Silva, who tends to come inside, could continue in the team, meaning Sane misses out again.

View photos Man City XI More

Read More