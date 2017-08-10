Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Brighton

Manchester City open their Premier League campaign with a trip to newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

Pep Guardiola's side are early favourites to claim the top-tier title come the end of the season due to the magnitude of their spending over the summer transfer window to date.

City have completed deals for Kyle Walker, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva, Danilo, and goalkeeper Ederson since the end of last season, adding to their already star-studded squad.

Saturday's visitors to the Amex will be expected to start their campaign with three points as they look to better last season's finish of third.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Benjamin Mendy will play no part of the tie following his summer transfer from Monaco due to a thigh injury, meaning Walker and Danilo will start in the full-back positions.

Ilkay Gundogan has returned to first-team training but is set to miss the opening few weeks of the season.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Manchester City have no suspensions coming into the Brighton fixture.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola opted for a 3-5-2 formation during pre-season, with Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus starting together up front.

Mendy's injury at left-back means Danilo - traditionally a right-back - will fill in for the France international, with Walker on the other side of the pitch. Leroy Sane was tested in the left-wing back position during the friendly against West Ham, however, and provides another option should Guardiola look to attack Brighton's 36-year-old full-back Bruno.

Vincent Kompany, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi will make up a three-man backline, with Yaya Toure operating just in front, though City also have the option of reverting to a back four.

David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne will provide the ammunition to the front two, with Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Sane offering additional firepower from the bench.

