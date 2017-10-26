Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Brom

Manchester City travel to West Brom on Saturday looking to extend their Premier League winning run to eight.

Pep Guardiola's side had won 11 consecutive games, a joint club record, ahead of Tuesday night's Carabao Cup penalty shoot-out win against Wolves.

Guardiola made a number of changes to his line-up for the Wolves game but will revert to as strong a team possible for the game at the Hawthorns.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Vincent Kompany (calf) and Benjamin Mendy (knee) will miss out. Kompany could return to training next week, but is some way off full fitness. Mendy will return to Manchester next week as he steps up his recovery from knee ligament damage but he is out until April at the earliest.

Ilkay Gundogan received treatment towards the end of extra-time against Wolves in midweek but he has stressed via social media that he is fine.

