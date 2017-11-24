Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Huddersfield

Manchester City continue their quest for Premier League supremacy with a trip to Huddersfield on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong team for the Blues' Champions League game against Feyenoord on Tuesday night but did manage to rest some key players, including Fernandinho, David Silva and Leroy Sane.

They are likely to come back into the team as Guardiola reverts to something like his best line-up.

MAN CITY INJURIES

John Stones injured his hamstring at Leicester last weekend and is likely to be out until the end of December. Vincent Kompany made his well-timed return in the same game and after being rested against Feyenoord he is in line to start at Huddersfield.

David Silva was rested in midweek but he also has an ongoing neck problem, although it should not stop him from playing this weekend.

Benjamin Mendy is a long-term absentee.

