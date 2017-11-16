Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Leicester City

Manchester City head into Saturday's clash with Leicester City looking to continue their superb start to the Premier League season.

Already eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table, Pep Guardiola's side travel to the King Power Stadium in blistering form, with some even predicting they could go the season unbeaten.

Leicester, meanwhile, have shown improvements since Claude Puel replaced Craig Shakespeare last month, and have given a number of the top-six sides a run for their money already this campaign.

And after crushing City in the same fixture last season, they will be confident of causing an upset.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Sergio Aguero is set to be assessed by City's medical staff having collapsed at half-time during Argentina's clash with Nigeria, but the hope is he will be fit.

Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph both pulled out of the England squad ahead of their friendlies with Germany and Brazil, but it is thought neither injury is serious and both should be in contention.

Benjamin Mendy remains out with an ACL injury, but Vincent Kompany may well return to the matchday squad having recovered from his most recent calf problem.

