Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Burnley

Manchester City will look to continue their fine winning run against Burnley on Saturday, with Blues boss Pep Guardiola perhaps looking to refresh his line-up.

The Catalan has picked the same starting XI for the last three matches but has strong options on the bench and may make some changes.

Burnley, however, have a fine record away from home this season.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Vincent Kompany is unlikely to return from his calf problem, having not trained since the middle of September.

Benjamin Mendy is out until late April at the earliest with a knee injury.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither teams have any suspensions to worry about.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

It remains to be seen how, or even if, Guardiola reshuffles his team. With a Carabao Cup game against Wolves coming up on Tuesday, the Catalan may prefer to make wholesale changes next time and stick with largely the same team that has started the last three games for Burnley's visit.