Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Stoke City

Manchester City will look to maintain their lead at the top of the Premier League table as they host Stoke City.

Victory over Chelsea ahead of the international break solidifed their place as title favourites, and the two-week hiatus from domestic action has allowed some of their star names to further recover from injury.

Stoke, meanwhile, have endured an inconsistent campaign thus far and sit in midtable ahead of Saturday

MAN CITY INJURIES

Sergio Aguero has returned to training after suffering a broken rib in a car accident ahead of the Chelsea match and may come into contention.

Benjamin Mendy will definitely miss out after undergoing knee ligament surgery, but Fabian Delph may have shaken off the knock that saw him withdraw from the latest England squad.

Vincent Kompany could also return to the matchday squad having been out for over a month with a calf injury, though he did not feature for Belgium in either of their recent World Cup qualifiers.

Ilkay Gundogan could also come into contention for a start having come off the bench in the closing stages of the win over Chelsea.

