Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Everton

Manchester City will face Everton on Monday evening as Pep Guardiola gets his first opportunity to test out his new-look team on home soil.

Guardiola has regularly rotated his players during spells at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at City, and has promised to shuffle his pack this season.

But he could elect to go with the same XI that dominated last weekend's game against Brighton, in an attempt to keep Everton at arm's length and guard against counter-attacks.

The Catalan will change system this season but is likely to be tempted to stick with the 3-5-2, even if it means keeping Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane on the bench.

MAN CITY INJURIES

Ilkay Gundogan returned to first-team action in a friendly against Girona on Tuesday and will be in contention for a place on the bench on Monday.

Benjamin Mendy started training with the first-team in Girona this week, but is unlikely to be involved.

Guardiola will provide further updates at his press conference on Friday afternoon.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither Manchester City nor Everton have any suspensions heading into the match.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola has started the season with a 3-5-2 formation and though he has promised to change things around during the course of the campaign it is distinctly possible he will use the same shape on Monday night.

The City boss could even choose the same line-up that beat Brighton last weekend, though may be tempted to replace Fernandinho with Yaya Toure in the middle of midfield.

That would allow Guardiola to bring on Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva off the bench, as he did at Brighton, to help change the dynamic of the game late on, no matter the result.

