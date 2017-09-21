Man City Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City will look to continue their winning run when they welcome bottom-of-the-table Crystal Palace this weekend.

But while Vincent Kompany could return to the squad following a calf injury, Ilkay Gundogan is likely to be out following another set-back.

Gundogan returned from a nine-month lay-off on Wednesday night against West Brom but was forced off during the second half following a poor foul by Baggies midfielder Claudio Yacob.

MAN CITY INJURIES

City's medical staff assessed Gundogan on Thursday, and Pep Guardiola is likely to give an update at his Friday press conference.

The Catalan insisted on Wednesday night that the injury was "not serious", though it appears likely the Germany midfielder will miss at least a couple of games.

Kompany could return to the squad, however, after he returned to training on Monday.

MAN CITY SUSPENSIONS

Neither Manchester City nor Palace have any suspesions.

MAN CITY POTENTIAL STARTING LINE-UP

Guardiola could stick with the 4-3-3 formation which has served him well in recent games. City put a total of 10 goals past Feyenoord and Watford using this system, and they are unlikely to need the extra level of control provided by a 3-4-3 when they face Palace.

The Eagles are bottom of the table, without a Premier League goal this season, and will likely focus on keeping things tight at the Etihad Stadium.

Though City's shape is best described as a 4-3-3, in reality the attacking trio are extremely narrow. Guardiola has explained that he wants his attacking midfielders to play closer to the strikers and more through the middle, with the full-backs providing the width.

Raheem Sterling could well line up alongside Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, though Bernardo Silva is another candidate.

And although Yaya Toure returned to the team for the Carabao Cup win at West Brom, Fernandinho could regain his place in the Premier League.

