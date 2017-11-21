Man City vs Feyenoord, Champions League: live score updates

6:50PM

Starting lineups

Man City

Feyenoord

6:48PM

Preview

Manchester City host Feyenoord in the penultimate match of their Champions League group stages, with Pep Guardiola's side already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages, having qualified with two games to spare.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's are in a disappointing seventh place in the Eredivisie this season and sit bottom of Group F with zero points and a minus nine goal difference. Both teams may decide to rest players to concentrate on domestic priorities although Feyenoord can still technically qualify for the Europa League, even if Napoli are big favourites to finish third.

