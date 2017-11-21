Man City vs Feyenoord, Champions League: live score updates

JJ Bull
Man City host Feyenoord in the Champions League group stages - UEFA

 

6:50PM

Starting lineups

Man City

Feyenoord

 

6:48PM

Preview

Manchester City host Feyenoord in the penultimate match of their Champions League group stages, with Pep Guardiola's side already guaranteed a place in the knock-out stages, having qualified with two games to spare.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's are in a disappointing seventh place in the Eredivisie this season and sit bottom of Group F with zero points and a minus nine goal difference. Both teams may decide to rest players to concentrate on domestic priorities although Feyenoord can still technically qualify for the Europa League, even if Napoli are big favourites to finish third.

The genius of Pep Guardiola: Eight things he has done to make Man City so frighteningly good

Guardiola has already revealed that he plans to unleash England Under-17 star Phil Foden in the Champions League and the youngster could well make his debut from the start this evening in place of one of Kevin De Bruyne or David Silva. The highly rated Brahim Diaz might also feature as Guardiola looks to rotate his squad ahead of a busy festive period.

John Stones' injury could force him to miss the next six weeks of action and with the fragile Vincent Kompany likely to be rested to avoid causing another troublesome calf injury, that leaves Eliaquim Mangala to partner one of Nicolas Otamendi or young Tosin Adarabioyo in defence. 

City need to win to ensure that they finish in first place and have a positive seven goal difference over Shakhtar Donetsk in second.

