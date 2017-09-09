Man City vs Liverpool team news: Aguero & Jesus start, Oxlade-Chamberlain makes bench

Pep Guardiola has opted to go with a front two against the Reds, while Jurgen Klopp is making his £35m deadline day signing wait for his debut

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have both been named in the Manchester City starting XI to face Liverpool on Saturday, with new signing Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the bench for the Reds.

City have opted to go with a front pairing, with Aguero slotting back into the side after being benched prior to the international break at Bournemouth.

Elsewhere, Kyle Walker is recalled after serving a suspension, while Ilkay Gundogan returns to the matchday squad after a lengthy absence with knee ligament damage.

For Liverpool, England international Oxlade-Chamberlain will hope to make his Reds bow after trading Arsenal for the Merseysiders on transfer deadline day.

Jurgen Klopp has stuck with his explosive front three and settled midfield, as expected, making three alterations in defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was in reserve last time out in the 4-0 victory over the Gunners, replaces Joe Gomez at right-back.

Dejan Lovren drops to the bench, with Ragnar Klavan starting alongside Joel Matip in the heart of defence.

Simon Mignolet returns in goal with Loris Karius deputising as per Klopp’s word.

Philippe Coutinho has been left out of the matchday squad as he undertakes extra sessions to get back to his sharpest.

Man City starting XI : Ederson, Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Mendy, Danilo, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Aguero, Jesus.

Man City subs : Bravo, Foden, Mangala, Sane, Gundogan, Delph, Bernardo.

Liverpool starting XI: Mignolet, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Klavan, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Wijnaldum, Mane, Salah, Firmino.

Liverpool subs: Karius, Lovren, Gomez, Milner, Chamberlain, Sturridge, Solanke.

Both sides have taken seven points from their opening three fixtures to sit among the early Premier League pacesetters.