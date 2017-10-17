Man City vs Napoli, Champions League: live score updates and team news
Manchester City host Serie A leaders Napoli in a highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday night at the Etihad stadium.
Pep Guardiola's side is on fire at the moment, giving a series of Premier League rivals hidings, including a blistering 7-2 win against Stoke on the weekend and look to be at the start of something special. Guardiola isn't one to get carried away and has warned his players that anything less than total effort will result in disaster against a team as talented as Maurizio Sarri's.
“Of course, if they think that, they will be stupid,” Guardiola said. “That isn’t going to happen.
“I am going to show Napoli to my players – how good they are. Napoli can kill you with high pressing. They are able to press our keeper. But I’m very happy to have the opportunity to play this kind of game.”
Sarri has been similarly complimentary of City's astonishing form:
"The feeling I get watching Manchester City play, I didn't even get watching Real Madrid last year," he said, with Napoli three points shy of City heading into matchday three on account of their group-opening defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.
"I always felt my team could give opponents a hard time, but this time I think Man City are a formidable team.
"If we want to play at a certain level, we have to do it in important matches and aim at achieving results."
"I would like to die a sudden death if I have to, not a painful slow death. When you play a tactical, savvy and gifted team like Man City, who are well prepared from a physical point of view, you have to be careful not to overthink things.
"We have to focus on our game. They could be superior to us on the pitch. From the technical point of view and speed they might be slightly better.
"All I am asking us is not to be fearful, to respect our opponents but not to fear them. Fear paralyses you and prevents you from doing your best.
"I want to see 11 players who believe in themselves. It may be impossible but maybe we have to be a little crazy. If we do not have this crazy belief then what is the point?"