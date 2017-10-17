Man City vs Napoli, Champions League: live score updates and team news

Manchester City host Serie A leaders Napoli in a highly anticipated Champions League clash on Tuesday night at the Etihad stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side is on fire at the moment, giving a series of Premier League rivals hidings, including a blistering 7-2 win against Stoke on the weekend and look to be at the start of something special. Guardiola isn't one to get carried away and has warned his players that anything less than total effort will result in disaster against a team as talented as Maurizio Sarri's.

“Of course, if they think that, they will be stupid,” Guardiola said. “That isn’t going to happen.

“I am going to show Napoli to my players – how good they are. Napoli can kill you with high pressing. They are able to press our keeper. But I’m very happy to have the opportunity to play this kind of game.”

Sarri has been similarly complimentary of City's astonishing form:

"The feeling I get watching Manchester City play, I didn't even get watching Real Madrid last year," he said, with Napoli three points shy of City heading into matchday three on account of their group-opening defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Napoli fans at the Etihad stadium prior to the match