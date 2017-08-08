The man who made the Premier League on how it was built and why 25 years on he believes the bubble will never burst

A story that reflects just how unrehearsed the Premier League was at its embryonic stage in 1992 is told by Rick Parry, the organisation’s first chief executive. The date was Friday August 14, the opening fixture between Sheffield United and Manchester United was scheduled to be played the following day and Sky’s television rights deal had not yet been signed off.

Parry had spent the summer dashing around the country trying to cajole a host of camel-coated football club chairmen used to getting their own way into finding common interests after it was decided by vote that the First Division should break away from Football League.

On May 18, when another significant vote took place – the one where it was agreed that Sky would be the new competition’s broadcaster - the Premier League wasn’t even set up as a limited company. As Parry puts it, “I signed a one-page contract on behalf of an unincorporated association which consisted of twenty-two blokes sat in a room. The Premier League only became official four days later.”

“It seems ridiculous now that you’d be voting in May for who your TV partners are going to be,” Parry admits. “But we were where we were. It’s easy to forget ITV’s contract with the Football League which had ran from 1988 had never been signed because neither party could agree the fine print. Football was a very different beast back then.”

There had been mood for reform: a desire amongst chairmen to control their own destiny, with ten of them led by the ‘big five’ of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton threatening to leave and form their own super league. The main obstacle towards independence had been the Football League, which had governed the game for more than a century.

The Premier League promised 18 teams rather than 20 and therefore fewer games and more rest for players, helping the England national team prepare for tournaments. Sky promised to promote football through greater coverage across satellite television and therefore, increase financial assistance to clubs at a time when football’s reputation was at a low, stadiums were crumbling and many owners were trying to figure out how to build all-seater arenas in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster and the Taylor Report.

Before the vote on May 18, ITV stood in Sky’s way. Parry remembers the chaos of the period vividly.

“ITV made it very clear they were not going to bid alongside Sky for the contract. Their mantra was all about exclusivity. ITV, though, had limited airtime as a terrestrial broadcaster. When it came to the final analysis between the two TV bids, it was an apples and pears comparison because ITV said they only wanted to televise 30 games while Sky said 60.

“One of the things the Premier League wanted to create was a partnership. In the past, it had been too adversarial. In the 1991/92 season, ITV only had 18 games, which meant they couldn’t show the entire story of the campaign. Leeds United won the title and it was tense until the end. But ITV had used up their quota of games by then. It reached the point where Leeds clinched the championship and they approached the Football League, admitting their miscalculation. Could they show the deciding fixture? They’d pay for it. But the Football League said, ‘No – this deal is only for 18 games.’

