Man of the match: Amri provides reminder of his supreme talent

Ubermen in ad top More

It was a match that had both set of fans celebrating at the end, despite it being a match won by one of the teams. Selangor came out trumps over Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) as they came from behind to secure an impressive 2-1 win over their opponents.

The win puts Selangor at the 30 points mark but results elsewhere also meant that JDT fans had something to cheer about as they team clinched the 2017 Super League title. Inspiring the Red Giants to this magnificent win was none other than a former JDT favourite, Amri Yahyah.

JDT paraded their stars at the start of the match, a stark contrast to their side that Ulisses Morais trod out in the last meeting between the two side in the cup competition. A balanced first half was only separated by an imperious Natxo Insa strike that gave the visitors the lead heading into half time.

View photos Ubermen commercial Amri Yahyah More

When it looked like JDT were heading towards a win to mark their fourth straight league title, Amri had other ideas. The forward produced an energetic display for the home side from an attacking midfield / number 10 role where he spent a huge part of the match finding space between JDT's defence and midfield.

The 36-year-old got the crucial equaliser after the break, reacting the quickest to capitalise on poor concentration from JDT to strike a low shot which beat Izham Tarmizi at his near post. His movement was fantastic throughout the match with neither Afiq Fazail or Insa being able to keep track of him.

Just when the whole world thinks that Amri's best days are behind him, the stalwart produced a performance for the ages. P. Maniam's tactics on the night were spot on and he was hugely helped by the influential Amri, who arguably had his best ever game this season as Selangor put a slight dampener on the night that JDT became champions.