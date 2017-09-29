Man of the Match: Thiago's clinical finishing the diference

Having been beaten by Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in their last four meetings in all competitions, Felda United finally managed to turn the table on the opponent with a hard-fought 3-2 win at Shah Alam Stadium in Round 21 action of the 2017 Super League season. The win sets Felda on course for a third place finish after much trouble at the start of the campaign.

Shukor Adan turned back the clock with a commanding performance in defence while Zah Rahan Krangar was his usual classy self in midfield, but it was the display of Brazilian Thiago Augusto Fernandes up front that set the two teams apart. Thiago had a hand in all three of the goals scored by Felda and none were more influential than him in the game.

View photos Felda United, Thiago Augusto, Ubermen More

Thiago was the quickest to react when Junior Eldstal played a back pass short for Haziq Nadzli. The 27-year-old pounced on the loose ball and calmly rounded Haziq before slotting into an empty net. He turned provider next, propping up wide right before delivering an inch-perfect square pass for Ifedayo Olusegun to have the simplest of tap-ins.

The Felda striker would cap off a wonderful night for himself and his team when he again sniff the opportunity when it looked life a safe passage of play for JDT. His pace took him ahead of a sloppy Afiq Fazail to get onto a long pass. Closing in on Haziq, Thiago produced a sumptuous chip over the keeper for what turned out to be the deciding goal of the match.

The goal took his league tally up to 11 goals and he only just returned to Felda midway through the season. Felda fans would be wondering how much closer would they be to champions JDT, had they have Thiago right from the start of the season.