Man Utd make best home defensive start in 10 seasons

Jose Mourinho's side continued their unblemished league defensive record at Old Trafford in a huge win over Tottenham

Manchester United's 1-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday meant the Red Devils have now made their best home defensive start to a league campaign since 2007-08.

Anthony Martial netted in the 81st minute to give United a priceless win over their title rivals at Old Trafford.

With the victory, Jose Mourinho's side went three points clear of Spurs into second place in the league table.

The success also represented Man Utd's fifth straight clean sheet at Old Trafford to begin Premier League play in 2017-18 — a feat that the club haven't achieved in 10 seasons.

5 - @ManUtd have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening five home games to a league season for the first time since 2007-08. Special. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 28, 2017

West Ham, Everton, Leicester, Crystal Palace and now Spurs have all now failed to come away from Old Trafford with any goals or points in 2017-18.

Mourinho's men can only hope this campaign ends in a similar fashion to 2007-08, when the Red Devils won the Premier League title by two points over Chelsea.