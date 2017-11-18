Man Utd on best league home streak since Sir Alex was in charge

The Red Devils defeated Newcastle on Saturday, their seventh consecutive Premier League win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's 4-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday was their seventh straight league home victory – their longest streak since March 2013.

The Red Devils won 12 home league matches in a row under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, and now Jose Mourinho's men are five wins from equalling that mark.

7 - Man Utd have now won seven consecutive Premier League games at Old Trafford; their longest run since March 2013, when they won 12 in succession under Sir Alex Ferguson. Stronghold. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

United have won all of their Premier League matches at Old Trafford at 2017-18, with their last dropped points at home in league action coming in a 1-1 draw against Swansea City on April 30.

Mourinho’s side also extended their unbeaten run at Old Trafford in the Premier League to 23 games (W13 D10), their longest streak since October 2011 (a run of 25 games).

The Red Devils will have the chance to add to their streak next weekend, when Brighton & Hove Albion visit Old Trafford in league action.