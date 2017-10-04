Man Utd boss Mourinho has street named after him

The Portuguese manager has overseen an impressive start to the new campaign at Old Trafford and has been honoured in his hometown of Setubal

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in his native Portugal.

The 54-year-old is one of European football's most successful managers, having won two Champions League titles, as well as league successes in Portugal, Italy, Spain and England.

Mourinho replaced Louis van Gaal at Old Trafford prior to the start of the 2015-16 season, leading United to a Europa League and League Cup double in his first campaign with the club, while he also won the Community Shield.

And the Portuguese has earned rave reviews for United's impressive start to the new season, with the Red Devils currently joint top of the Premier League and unbeaten in their opening seven league matches.

Mourinho's success has not gone unnoticed in Portugal either, with his hometown of Setubal having honoured the coach with a street named after him.

Jose Mourinho has had a street named after him in his home town: https://t.co/EDqaQ34Sty



Congratulations, boss! pic.twitter.com/SVQJVDg14o — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 4, 2017

The former Chelsea boss attended a ceremony on Tuesday to mark the event, with the local authority renaming the former Rua da Saude road as 'Avenida Jose Mourinho'.

Mourinho said of the honour: "If you ask me, if I'm grateful, excited and proud, yes of course I am. I say yes to everything.

"But I still want to come to Setubal and be who I am. I come to Setubal because I love Setubal. I have my mother and I feel closer to my father. I come to Setubal because my children have never lived here and love Setubal as much or more than I do.

"Setubal remains the only city where I feel like myself, where I feel [like] Ze Mario [his Portuguese nickname], where I walk on the street and people treat me like I like to be treated."

Setubal mayor Maria das Dores Meira added: "Here, on Jose Mourinho Avenue, it is Setubal that lives and affirms itself. This is a tribute of a city and a county that want to perpetuate this special name [Mourinho] which today is one of the best-known arteries of the city."