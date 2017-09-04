Man Utd complete signing of Espanyol teenager Arnau Puigmal

The 16-year-old starlet impressed Old Trafford scouts during his excellent spell with Espanyol’s Cadete A side

Manchester United have completed the signing of Arnau Puigmal from Espanyol, with the Spain Under-18 international announcing the deal on Instagram.

The 16-year-old signed a contract with the Red Devils in July but had his transfer held up because of international clearing.

And while United have not yet confirmed the deal, the starlet shared a picture of himself with club legend Andy Cole and Under-18 coach Kieran McKenna on his social channel.

Puigmal announced: "Very happy and proud to announce that I am a new Manchester United player, a dream come true. It's time to work, come on Red Devils!"

Puigmal, a central midfielder, was named most valuable player at the most recent Mediterranean International Cup, a tournament in which Lionel Messi previously competed in.