Man Utd deal to sign Portuguese striker '90 per cent done'

The Premier League club's scouts have been impressed by the teenager and he is expected to link up with Nicky Butt's Under-23 squad

Manchester United are closing on a deal to sign Bruno Amorim, according to the teenage Portuguese striker’s club Oliveirense.

Amorim has been scouted by United after impressing for Oliveirense in the Portuguese second division last season and has shown enough to warrant a move to Old Trafford.

The 19-year-old is expected to be part of Nicky Butt’s Under-23 squad, rather than pushing for a place in Jose Mourinho’s first-team plans.

“He had been promoted to the main squad but [United’s] scout was alert and decided to take him there,” Oliveirense’s communications director Antonio Jose Leite told Agencia Lusa via Noticias ao Minuto.

“At this time the business is 90 per cent done and he may have an excellent contract ahead.

“The contract will shortly be announced, but he is a future bet at United.”

Leite also confirmed that United will not be paying much in the way of a transfer fee as part of the deal for Amorim.

“We’ll receive training rights because he’s always been trained here, although in monetary terms it may not be more than that,” Leite added.

“These details are not yet defined.

“But the training rights and future sales of the player are guaranteed gains.”